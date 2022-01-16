American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $422.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.