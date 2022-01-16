Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $328.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $196.77 and a one year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

