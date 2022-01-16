AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $34,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $48,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $136.95. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

