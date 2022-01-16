Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 324.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.62 and its 200 day moving average is $172.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

