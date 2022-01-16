Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). Plug Power posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 380.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. 21,260,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,387,510. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.