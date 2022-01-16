Analysts Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of REXR opened at $74.04 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,181,000 after purchasing an additional 92,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,393,000 after acquiring an additional 410,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,439,000 after acquiring an additional 410,140 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

