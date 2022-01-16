Analysts Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.78. Sysco reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 305.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

SYY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,334,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,958,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Sysco by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after buying an additional 1,237,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

