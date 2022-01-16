Analysts Anticipate The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to report sales of $256.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.90 million to $262.97 million. AZEK posted sales of $212.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.57. 1,913,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.47. AZEK has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter worth $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter worth $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 27.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in AZEK by 517,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter worth $238,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

