Analysts Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce $1.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $7.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.46 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $8.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,173 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $17,560,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 877,272 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 843,380 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after acquiring an additional 722,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 465,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,030. The stock has a market cap of $661.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.47. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

