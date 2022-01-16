Analysts Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.27 billion. APA posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 227.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,021,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. APA has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $33.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

