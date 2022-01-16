Analysts Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 930,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,424. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

