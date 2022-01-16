Analysts Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. DocuSign reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,413,903 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after buying an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after buying an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,908,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,393. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of -224.90, a P/E/G ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.95 and a 200-day moving average of $249.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $126.91 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.