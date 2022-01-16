Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVFM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 135,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. UBS Group AG increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.41. 6,320,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,053,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

