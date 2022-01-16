Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will post sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in FMC by 18,245.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in FMC by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 20.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $114.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,467. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

