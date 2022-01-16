Analysts Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce sales of $57.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.90 million and the lowest is $56.70 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $63.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $238.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $238.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $225.17 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $229.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 101,954.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $27.18 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $955.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.