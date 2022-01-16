Analysts Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

