Analysts Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will post sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,770. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

PEG traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.25. 2,630,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,670. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

