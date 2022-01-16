Analysts Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Brokerages expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.66.

Regions Financial stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.