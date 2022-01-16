Analysts Set Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target at $12.19

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.19.

BBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 92.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBDC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 315,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,670. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.86%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

