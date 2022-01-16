Analysts Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) PT at GBX 444.11

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 444.11 ($6.03).

BEZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 429 ($5.82) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.65) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.22) to GBX 495 ($6.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of BEZ traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 482 ($6.54). 701,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,068. The stock has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 431.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 398.81. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 497.20 ($6.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.