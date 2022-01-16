Analysts Set GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target at $80.12

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFS shares. Citigroup started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.60. 910,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.