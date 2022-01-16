Analysts Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target at $38.44

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.44.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,022,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,501. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.
Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
