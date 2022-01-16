Analysts Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target at $38.44

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,803,000 after buying an additional 3,542,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,721 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,292,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,022,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,501. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

