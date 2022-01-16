Analysts Set Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target at $382.50

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $382.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZRSEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Europe started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $215.00 on Thursday. Zur Rose Group has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $547.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.22 and its 200 day moving average is $359.78.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

