Analyzing Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group 2.03% 12.90% 2.66%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Better Therapeutics and The Pennant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 The Pennant Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Better Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269.57%. The Pennant Group has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.33%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than The Pennant Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Better Therapeutics and The Pennant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group $390.95 million 1.37 $15.74 million $0.29 64.66

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Better Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Better Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics Inc. is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

