Analyzing Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Myriad Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Myriad Genetics 1 2 0 0 1.67

Myriad Genetics has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.95%. Given Myriad Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myriad Genetics has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Myriad Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -94.18% -86.71% Myriad Genetics -9.32% -3.71% -2.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Myriad Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 115.78 -$17.58 million N/A N/A Myriad Genetics $638.60 million 3.48 -$44.20 million ($0.87) -31.94

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Myriad Genetics.

Summary

Myriad Genetics beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life. The Other segment offers testing products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research industries, research and development, and clinical services for patients; and also includes corporate services. The company was founded by Walter A. Gilbert, Mark H. Skolnick, and Peter D. Meldrum in May 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

