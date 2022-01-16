Analyzing SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) & Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SPAR Group and Alight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Alight 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alight has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.47%. Given Alight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alight is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Volatility & Risk

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 1.82% 11.68% 5.03% Alight N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and Alight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.11 $3.37 million $0.22 5.18 Alight N/A N/A -$114.43 million N/A N/A

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alight.

Summary

SPAR Group beats Alight on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services. It also offers health and wealth solutions such as benefits administration, contribution administration, advocacy, reimbursements, dependent verification, and compliance solutions. In addition, the company provides consumer experience solutions in areas of human insight, strategy, and technology that includes employee value proposition creation and branding; total rewards and wellbeing; experience mapping; communication impact assessment; mindset research; benefits websites; UPoint platform; and social media campaigns. Alight Solutions LLC was founded in 1940 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

