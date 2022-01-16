Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Truist

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $20.03 on Friday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 4.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

