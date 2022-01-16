APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.21% from the company’s previous close. Truist Securities also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $33.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. APA has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 4.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in APA by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in APA by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 128,262 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

