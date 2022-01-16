Apollo Global Management, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Global Management in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NYSE:APO opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In related news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,828 shares of company stock valued at $40,769,178. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 84,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 82,661 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 214,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 73,677 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

