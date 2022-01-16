Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is WoodTrust Financial Corp’s 8th Largest Position

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 47,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,529,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,606,000 after buying an additional 94,651 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.74.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

