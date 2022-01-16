Apron Network Price Tops $0.0229 (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Apron Network has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $499,554.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apron Network has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00059844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Apron Network

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.