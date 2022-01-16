Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $929,943.30 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

APTV stock opened at $152.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.47. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.47.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

