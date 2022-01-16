ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $90.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

