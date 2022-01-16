Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $15.63 million and $2.47 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00060465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

