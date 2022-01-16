Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in December

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Arçelik Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Shares of ACKAY stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.