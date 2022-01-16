Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

In other Arch Resources news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

