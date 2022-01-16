Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,141 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Archrock by 457.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 13.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Archrock by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode bought 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AROC opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.17 million for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 322.24%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

