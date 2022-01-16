ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,154 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 34.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 285,052 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $166.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

