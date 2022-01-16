ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after buying an additional 277,861 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Energizer by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 313,935 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENR stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

