ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,643 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of Creative Realities worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CREX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the second quarter worth $109,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the second quarter worth $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the second quarter worth $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Creative Realities by 198.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 103,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Creative Realities by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 36,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Shares of CREX stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creative Realities had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.