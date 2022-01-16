ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 110 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,168,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,580,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $848.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $916.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $903.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.71.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

