ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 966 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

AMAT opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $96.07 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.