ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $104.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

