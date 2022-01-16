ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 4,019 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after buying an additional 634,752 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $214.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $204.84 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.85 and a 200-day moving average of $223.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

