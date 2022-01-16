Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ ARBK opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Argo Blockchain will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $967,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.