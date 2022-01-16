Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.53

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.53 and traded as high as $17.45. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 3,735 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 14.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

