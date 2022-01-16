Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASHTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. OTR Global downgraded Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded down $7.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $197.95 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 15.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

