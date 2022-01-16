ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €780.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €780.00 ($886.36) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €741.75 ($842.90).

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.