ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,630.00.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from 4,000.00 to 3,040.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

