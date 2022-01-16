Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.36. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $149.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.88.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,673,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 80,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,575.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,343,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 457.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 483,113 shares during the period. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

